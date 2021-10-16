|
|
WELCOME TO THE CIVITAS LANCASTER / BLESSINGS OF HOPE WORLD’S LARGEST CHICKEN BBQ
OCTOBER 16, 2021
10:00AM – 6:00PM
Come join us for a day of great food and beautiful scenery at the Civitas Lancaster / Blessings of Hope World’s LARGEST Chicken BBQ.
This year marks the 68th annual Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue.
** Civitas Lancaster is a non-profit organization that is the successor to the Sertoma Club of Lancaster.**
The BBQ is scheduled for Saturday, October 16, from 10 AM to 6 PM and is open to the public. Hundreds of volunteers will be preparing over 15,000 complete chicken dinners. This is FUN everyone will enjoy, so bring your family and friends, and relax the day away in lovely Long’s Park.
New this year… CIVITAS COURT! You’ll find additional food, entertainment, and fun activities. As an added treat, Wacker Brewing Co and Grandview Vineyard will have BEER and WINE available. Be sure to stop by Civitas Court!
Discounted tickets can be purchased online. If you’re in a hurry, use our Convenient Drive-Thru lanes to get your complete Chicken Dinners to take home. Pick-up lines have been DOUBLED for even faster service!
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised by the Civitas Lancaster / Blessings of Hope World’s LARGEST Chicken BBQ is reinvested into the Lancaster community and help with improvements of Long’s Park and the upkeep for the playgrounds and facilities for blind and those with disabilities. Proceeds also help fund the local summer kids programs for at-risk youth and support other local nonprofit organizations.
This event is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest one-day chicken barbecue event in the world.
Thank you for your support of the Civitas Lancaster / Blessings of Hope World’s LARGEST Chicken BBQ.
We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, October 16th in Long’s Park, Lancaster!
Please contact the BBQ Chair, Doug Price with any questions:
Doug Price
717-413-9666
CivitasBBQchair@gmail.com
